Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 9: The film Mission Mangal has already crossed 100 crore and becomes Akshay's fastest 100 crore club film. The film is now inching towards 150 crore this weekend.

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal entres the 100 crore club on the day 7 of the release of the film. The film has become Akshay’s fastest film to entre 100 crore club. The film has now put its eye on the business of 150 crores, The film can be affected by the end of the month on box-office due to the release of mega-budget film Saaho on August 30 starring Bahubali fame Prabhas and Baghi actress Shraddha Kapoor. The film Mission Mangal has done great business on the box-office and the makers are expecting that the film will cross the 150 crore on box office this weekend.

ill this Friday the film has crossed almost 135 crore and it will be interesting to see that how Akshay Kumar starre will work on the theatres. The film has been released on Independence day, August 15. The film is based on India’s Mangalyaan that is on Mars Mission. The actress depicts that India has done this Mission on the first attempt. However, the film was fictional but the story connects to many and inspires many scientists.

The actress presented themselves as the scientists of ISRO and showed that how difficult is to manage with home and science. The film also showcases the efforts of the female or we can say that there was a special appreciation for the mission as there were mostly female engaged with it.

Akshay Kumar is lined up with his new projects and will be seen in Sooryavanshi, the sequel of Housefull, Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, and Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani. Actress Vidya Balan will be seen in the biopic of Shakuntla Devi, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Nikhil Advani’s Chand Bhai, and expected to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali production Chenab Gandhi

