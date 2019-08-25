Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest release Mission Mangal co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen is unstoppable at the box office. On its day 9, the film has earned a total collection of Rs Rs 149.31 crore.

Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others is on a hit run at the box office. Inspired by India’s first interplanetary mission to Mars, i.e Mars Orbiter Mission, Mission Mangal has met with positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. With strong performances and an inspiring script, Mission Mangal has managed to outdo the competition and is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office anytime soon.

On its second Saturday, Mission Mangal has managed to pick up the pace and record an estimated collection of Rs 13.32 crore. In total, the film has garnered a total collection of Rs 149.31 crore. Looking at the upward trend, Mission Mangal is likely to cross Rs 150 crore mark today emerging as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2019. The festivities of Janmashtami have further benefitted the team of Mission Mangal. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared latest trade estimates of the film on his official Twitter account.

Taran Adarsh has also revealed that the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019 are Kabir Singh, Uri, Bharat, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Super 30, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, and Manikarnika. While Mission Mangal has outscored Batla House, it is likely to face strong competition next week from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Saaho.

#MissionMangal continues its dream run… Numbers zoom upwards on [second] Sat, with #Janmashtami festivities giving its biz that extra push… Will emerge fourth highest grossing film of 2019 today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 149.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2019

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has been bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, Good News and Laxmmi Bomb.

