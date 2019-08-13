Mission Mangal box office collection prediction: This Independence Day is going to be an entertainment bonanza for the cinema-goers. On August 15, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House will clash at the box office. Have a look at Mission Mangal box office collection prediction:

Akshay Kumar is one actor who knows the nerves of the audience and never fails to deliver a hit at the box office. Be it comedy, action or socially relevant films, his filmography is as diverse as it can get, making him a crowd-puller at the box office and one of the biggest competition to Khans. His latest release Mission Mangal is all set to hit the screens this weekend on Independence Day and the expectations are as always soaring high.

Inspired by India’s first interplanetary mission to Mars, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari. The trailers of the film have also garnered a positive reaction on social media, building a positive buzz around the film. Considering Mission Mangal is a holiday release and will have an extended weekend, the film is expected to do a good business at the box office on its first day. However, further growth will only be determined on critical reception and word of mouth.

At the box office, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will clash with John Abraham’s Batla House. While the two genres are completely different, Mission Mangal is leading the race in terms of the buzz around both the films. Last year too, the two actors clashed at the box office on Independence Day with their respective releases Gold and Satyamev Jayate. On its opening day, Gold had earned Rs 25.25 while Satyamev Jayate had earned Rs. 20.52 crore.

This year, Mission Mangal, with its huge star cast and an impressive story, is likely to earn Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day. Speaking about the same, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel recently told a news portal that it is India’s first space technology based movie. The trailers of the film have garnered a positive reaction from the audience and they are eager to watch this film. With factors like Akshay Kumar and a national holiday, the film is expected to earn Rs 25-30 crore on Day 1. However, the actual collections would depend on the content of the film.

