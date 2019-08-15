Mission Mangal celeb review: Bhumi Pednekar, Faridoon Shahryar have applauded Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer, Missio Mangal, which hit the screens today, August 15. The film is based on one of India's most ambitious space mission.

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal has hit the screens today. Based on one of ISRO’s most ambitious mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Produced by R Balki, the film also features Tappsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. So far, the film has received a positive response from the critics as well as the audiences. Undoubtedly, the Independence Day release has created a buzz on social media.

Several Bollywood biggies have also reviewed the movie and have been tweeting their response to the film. Bhumi Pednekar, Tanuj Garg and Faridoon Shahryar have praised the film on Twitter. In a tweet, Pednekar said that she was inspired and moved after watching the film. She said the film celebrated India’s space mission, talent and brilliance.

#MissionMangal is a simple film with a big heart. It fills your chest with immense pride, particularly in the second half. I walked out with a moist eye. Big, big salute, @isro! And Happy #IndependenceDay, #India! Your women and your scientists ROCK! #MissionMangalReview pic.twitter.com/uui260gaBx — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 14, 2019

Writer director Jagan Shakti’s #MissionMangal is an entertaining, engrossing and a perfect film for #IndependenceDay @akshaykumar is in terrific form,@vidya_balan is the heart of the film,1 of @sonakshisinha ‘s best performances… It’d be Akshay’s biggest Hindi grosser! pic.twitter.com/6mIalpl4wd — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 14, 2019

The film has been making headlines ever since the trailer of teh film was dropped on several social media platforms. The multi-starrer is the story of ISRO’s scientists who lend their hard work to the Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyan.

The film has been expecting a massive opening at the box office. Film and Trade Analysts including Girish Johar, Faridoon Shahryar and Tanuj Garg have expected that the film would gross Rs 25-30 crores on its first day of opening.

