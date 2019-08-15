Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal has hit the screens today. Based on one of ISRO’s most ambitious mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Produced by R Balki, the film also features Tappsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. So far, the film has received a positive response from the critics as well as the audiences. Undoubtedly, the Independence Day release has created a buzz on social media. 

Several Bollywood biggies have also reviewed the movie and have been tweeting their response to the film. Bhumi Pednekar, Tanuj Garg and Faridoon Shahryar have praised the film on Twitter. In a tweet, Pednekar said that she was inspired and moved after watching the film. She said the film celebrated India’s space mission, talent and brilliance. 

 

The film has been making headlines ever since the trailer of teh film was dropped on several social media platforms. The multi-starrer is the story of ISRO’s scientists who lend their hard work to the Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyan.

The film has been expecting a massive opening at the box office. Film and Trade Analysts including Girish Johar, Faridoon Shahryar and Tanuj Garg have expected that the film would gross Rs 25-30 crores on its first day of opening. 

