Mission Mangal early review: Independence Day is just in two days and social media is abuzz with this festive weekend’s movie releases. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari has managed to create a positive buzz ahead of its release and is touted as India’s first space technology film.

While expectations are riding high on Mission Mangal, the first review of the film is out and it sounds as impressive as it can get. A news portal has quoted a Censor Board member Umair Sandhu as saying that Mission Mangal has cleared the censor board test in India garnering a terrific response. It also received at a standing ovation at the censor office.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal is also expected to open with good numbers at the box office. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel opened up about Mission Mangal’s trade predictions and told a business daily that the film is India’s first space technology movie. Since both the trailers have garnered a good response, audiences are excited for the Akshay Kumar film. Considering the film is releasing on a national holiday, it is likely to earn Rs 25-30 crore on its first day. He concluded that the actual earnings of the film will depend on its content.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15. On its release day, the film will clash with John Abraham’s film Batla House co-starring Mrunal Thakur. With this, Netflix’s much-anticipated series Sacred Games will also start streaming its second season from August 15.

