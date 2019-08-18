Mission Mangal: Ekta Kapoor has responded to comparisons between her upcoming show Mission Over Mars and Bollywood film Mission Mangal. Inspired by Mars Orbiter Mission, Mission Mangal released on August 15 while Mission Over Mars will stream on Alt Balaji from September 10.

After big screen, the story of India’s expedition to Mars will be retold on the small screens. Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web-series M-O-M, i.e Mission Over Mars is loosely inspired by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission and stars television actors Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh as women scientists who lead the mission towards glory. Slated to stream on Alt Balaji from September 10, the official trailer of M.O.M was launched on August 16.

At the trailer launch, Alt Balaji’s head honcho Ekta Kapoor addressed the comparisons with this weekend’s big Bollywood release Mission Mangal. When asked if theme repetition could be disadvantage for M.O.M, Ekta said that United States has witnessed such things happen where a film, documentary and a show have been made on the same subject.

Additionally, the makers of the series have fictionalised the characters and made them interesting. She strongly believes that people should watch the story of such an achievement. Be it on TV, an OTT platform or a film. They started shooting from May and could not have released it before the film release on August 15. It was decided that the teaser will be out on August 15 and that they did. Ekta Kapoor further added that they wanted to release the show on their platform before Mission Mangal television premiere.

Speaking about Mission Mangal, the film has been directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by Hope Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. Starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, the film has garnered a positive response from the audience and film critics alike. On its opening day, the film did a business of Rs 29.16 crore in India.

