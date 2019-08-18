Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is not just winning hearts in Indian markets, it is also performing brilliantly at the global box office. The film has till now earned Rs 90 crore and will soon enter Rs 100 crore club globally.

Mission Mangal: Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Mission Mangal. Based on the journey of scientists of ISRO ( Indian Scientists Research Organisation) and the struggles they faced during India’s first Interplanetary expedition–Mission Mars. After impressing the fans at the Indian markets, the film is also creating a buzz globally with its interesting storyline and ensemble cast.

Talking about the collections, the film opened with Rs 29.16 crore, earned Rs 17.28 crore on day 2, Rs 23.58 crore on day 3. Till now the film has earned Rs 70 crore in just three days. Meanwhile, it has made Rs 10.13 crore overseas. The film has till now earned 92.75 crores and will soon enter the club of Rs 100 crore.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the science fiction has received positive reviews from the critics as well as fans and is still continuing its successful run at the box office. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharmin Joshi and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

Moreover, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and said that he felt very proud while watching the film, further the climax was incredible. He further said that Akshay Kumar is among the allrounders as he has delivered some amazing hits and his decision to pick Mission Mangal and let the women team take hold the centre stage was simply amazing.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 4 and many others.

