Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film Mission Mangal. Recently, in an interview, Akshay Kumar opened up about how his wife Twinkle Khanna contributed for the film. Read the details here–

Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar is all set to create a buzz with the science fiction– Mission Mangal. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is among the highly anticipated films that will feature Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film narrates the story of scientists and the contribution of women scientists in India’s first interplanetary expedition–Mars Orbiter Mission. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 15 and will also face a clash with John Abraham’s Batla House.

Recently, in an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed about the importance of women scientists behind the expedition and the efforts of the team to do justice with the characters. Moreover, the actor also revealed his wife Twinkle Khanna’s contribution to the film. He said that once his wife had written something about the mission and its success. Moreover, Akshay Kumar revealed how he used the same lines for the film.

He also revealed that, the basic message behind the film is not that, women are equal to men, it narrates that women are more powerful. When the mission happened, Twinkle called the mission as MOM –Mars Orbiter Mission for a reason. He added saying that the film will also break the stereotype that only men can do jobs or can do work.

Recently, the makers also revealed the promo of the film Sindoor in fours languages –Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi and Gujarati. Recently many stars expressed on Twitter and praised the actor for the promo. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also praised the Bengali version and quoted that salute to the courage and strength of women of the team, who believes that–sky is not the limit. Further, Akshay Kumar also responded to cricketers’ tweet with a heartwarming message.

Here is the tweet–

Thank you dada.

The language of science is universal. It has no religion. No colour. No gender. No boundaries. Here’s my small tribute to the amazing women in science. Please do forgive me for any errors 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XGg1fj0AIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Not only this, many Bollywood stars like Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Gippy Grewal also lauded the actor for the promos and the idea behind the film.

Thank you Paresh ji that’s really kind of you 🙏🏻

But this one is for celebrating the never-say-die spirit of the women behind #MissionMangal…to achieve the unachievable against all odds 👊🏻 https://t.co/WNpaBUZ6h7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Thank you brother ❤️

The heart of science is trying something new. Experimenting. Breaking your own barriers.

In my own little way, I have tried to pay a tribute to the world of science. Please do forgive me in case of any errors 🙏🏻 https://t.co/42CtOBBf5g — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

