The teaser of the much-awaited film Mission Mangal released some days back and recently, The Research Space Organisation (ISRO) has responded to the film's teaser. It seems that ISRO liked the concept of showcasing the achievements of scientists and has commented on the teaser with a special message, Take a look–

Mission Mangal: The action king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is among the most talented actors who leave no chance to showcase something innovative from his films. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Mission Mangal, which is a drama film and narrates the story of struggles and success story of scientists at Indian Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to India’s biggest space mission to Mars, which also marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

The film features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film, which created a lot of buzz on the Internet. The teaser shared a small glimpse of the historic mission and the struggles and efforts scientists put in for this. Now, ISRO has responded to the teaser of the film with a sweet and special message.

It seems that ISRO likes the concept of showcasing the real achievements of various scientists for a single mission. The most interesting part about the film is Akshay Kumar comes in the role of a chief scientist. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and will hit the silver screens on August 15 and is likely to face competition with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho and John Abraham starrer Batla House.

Take a look at the teaser:

Here is the comment of ISRO–

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar is also working on his current project Sooryavanshi which is co drama film directed by Rohit Shetty. After which, the actor will then shoot for Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

