Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is all set for his film Mission Mangal which will hit the theatres on August 15. Recently, the director opened up about the film's comparison with 2016 Hollywood film Hidden Figures.

Mission Mangal: After creating a buzz with films like Rustam, Airlift, Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar Is Back and Housefull, Akshay Kumar is back on-screens with a new genre film Mission Mangal. The science fiction is directed by Jagan Shakti and will hit the silver screens on August 15 with John Abraham’s film Batla House. The film is the story behind India’s achievement–Mission Mars also known as Mangalyaan. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nitya Menen, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Recently, in an interview, the director of the film opened up about the speculations and criticism of comparing Mission Mangal with 2016 Hollywood film Hidden Figures. The Hollywood film narrated the story of three African and American women scientists at Nasa in the 60’s. The filmmaker revealed that the Hidden Figures was about racism however, Mission Mangal is about the importance of women in the mission’s launch.

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal reveals the major insights from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and also throws light on the contribution of women scientists. The director also revealed that because his sister works at ISRO, she knows the complexities behind the mission.

Akshay Kumar and his entire team is much excited for the film and are leaving no chance of promoting it. In an interview, the action king revealed the reason behind choosing for the film. He said that he opted for the film to educate the kids about India’s first interplanetary expedition and to make them know the profession of scientists.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. The action drama is among the costliest cop films in the history of Indian cinemas, directed by Rohit Shetty. After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will gear up for Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4 and Bachchan Pandey.

