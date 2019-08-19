Mission Mangal and Batla House are two big releases of this Independence Day. In one of his latest interviews, John Abraham has revealed Akshay Kumar's reaction upon him congratulating the actor for Mission Mangal success.

This Independence Day weekend marked the release of Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen and John Abraham’s Batla House co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Presenting two different films altogether, Mission Mangal and Batla House have opened with positive reviews and a good opening at the box office. In its opening week, Mission Mangal is leading the race with Rs 97.56 crore while Batla House has earned Rs 47.99 crore.

John Abraham in a recent interview with a news portal revealed that when he reached out to Akshay Kumar to congratulate him on Mission Mangal success, the latter’s reaction won him over. Congratulating him back, Akshay said that it is time they work together. We are sure that the comment is sure to raise excitement among Akshay and John’s fans as the duo have previously worked in films like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.

Ahead of their film releases, the two superstars also came together to promote their respective films. Make way for the Desi Boyz, said Akshay Kumar while sharing an adorable photo with John Abraham. Interestingly, Akshay and John had also come face to face at the cinema screens last year on Independence Day with their respective releases Gold and Satyamev Jayate.

Reacting to the box office clash with Mission Mangal, John Abraham had earlier said that he will also be clashing with other films on Diwali, Eid and Christmas. He will make everyone comfortable with him. They are a small family and get along well so they have to be comfortable.

