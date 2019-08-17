Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar with his entire women’s team is currently on cloud 9 after the success of their science fiction Mission Mangal. The film released on Independence Day and is currently garnering a lot of praises from many celebrities, audience and critics. Recently filmmaker Karan Johar revealed about his take after watching the film. He revealed that while watching the film he was feeling so proud.
He further added saying that he had a satisfying experience after watching the science fiction and also got incredibly moved towards the climax. Further, the director praised Sharman Joshi and also opened up about being an official fan of Vidya Balan. He added saying that the silent yet incredible part was further played by Akshay Kumar, who completed the entire story.
He also quoted that Akshay Kumar’s decision of choosing such a film and letting the women’s team take over the stage was itself a great decision. Talking about the first day collections, the film has earned Rs 29.16 crore on its first day and has crossed the first-day record of many big releases films like Kesari, Kabir Singh and Kalank.
Take a look at the post–
View this post on Instagram
I had such a satisfying movie experience watching #missionmangal ! I felt proud and got incredibly moved at the end! Laced with humour this is a big idea and a superbly produced, directed and performed film….I am officially a @balanvidya fan! She is possibly the most relatable actor we have ….identifiable and so effortless with her every beat! She is vulnerable and strong in every beat of the film! The ladies do such an amazing job! All of them make a place for themselves in this box office winner! Kudos to @taapsee @aslisona @iamkirtikulhari #nityamenon and a special mention to @sharmanjoshi for his endearing act! And to @sanjaykapoor2500 for his portrayal of a nagging husband. The silent force of this film is the incredible @akshaykumar ! Letting the ladies take centre stage and still emerging as the backbone of this film! His choice of amazing subjects and his love affair with the box office continues! Congratulations to @foxstarhindi #balki and director #jaganshakti for this LOVELY film! ❤️👍💪❤️💪👍
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Vikram Gokhale in lead roles and was based on the life of scientists and the struggles they had to face behind India’s first Interplanetary expedition– Mars Orbiter Mission.
View this post on Instagram
I had such a satisfying movie experience watching #missionmangal ! I felt proud and got incredibly moved at the end! Laced with humour this is a big idea and a superbly produced, directed and performed film….I am officially a @balanvidya fan! She is possibly the most relatable actor we have ….identifiable and so effortless with her every beat! She is vulnerable and strong in every beat of the film! The ladies do such an amazing job! All of them make a place for themselves in this box office winner! Kudos to @taapsee @aslisona @iamkirtikulhari #nityamenon and a special mention to @sharmanjoshi for his endearing act! And to @sanjaykapoor2500 for his portrayal of a nagging husband. The silent force of this film is the incredible @akshaykumar ! Letting the ladies take centre stage and still emerging as the backbone of this film! His choice of amazing subjects and his love affair with the box office continues! Congratulations to @foxstarhindi #balki and director #jaganshakti for this LOVELY film! ❤️👍💪❤️💪👍
View this post on Instagram
Ended the #MissionMangal journey with a special screening with these lovely ladies in Delhi last night, missed the loveliest @balanvidya . I’m sure I can say this on behalf of all of us…it’s a film we are all extremely proud of ❤️Now over to you guys 🙏🏻 #AboutLastNight @taapsee @iamkirtikulhari @aslisona @nithyamenen @shaktijagan @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms HopeProductions
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will gear up for his lined up films like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 4 and many more.