Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar's latest released film Mission Mangal is currently garnering positive reviews from all corners of the world. Recently, Karan Johar shared his experience of watching the film, Have a look

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar with his entire women’s team is currently on cloud 9 after the success of their science fiction Mission Mangal. The film released on Independence Day and is currently garnering a lot of praises from many celebrities, audience and critics. Recently filmmaker Karan Johar revealed about his take after watching the film. He revealed that while watching the film he was feeling so proud.

He further added saying that he had a satisfying experience after watching the science fiction and also got incredibly moved towards the climax. Further, the director praised Sharman Joshi and also opened up about being an official fan of Vidya Balan. He added saying that the silent yet incredible part was further played by Akshay Kumar, who completed the entire story.

He also quoted that Akshay Kumar’s decision of choosing such a film and letting the women’s team take over the stage was itself a great decision. Talking about the first day collections, the film has earned Rs 29.16 crore on its first day and has crossed the first-day record of many big releases films like Kesari, Kabir Singh and Kalank.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Vikram Gokhale in lead roles and was based on the life of scientists and the struggles they had to face behind India’s first Interplanetary expedition– Mars Orbiter Mission.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will gear up for his lined up films like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 4 and many more.

