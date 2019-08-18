Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari is among the most talented stars who has left no stone unturned to prove herself on-screen. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about her experience of working with action king Akshay Kumar.

Kirti Kulhari opens up about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar

Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Mission Mangal has performed extremely well at the box office. By earning Rs 29 crore on its opening day, the film has crossed the opening record of many big releases like Kesari, Kabir Khan and Kalank. Talking about the film, it is based on the struggles of scientists behind India’s first interplanetary expedition–Mission Mars.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menem, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and many more. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar. She revealed that there was no moment when Akshay Kumar didn’t entertain all the costars on the sets.

She further said that Akshay Kumar is filled with energy and doesn’t let anyone be in a serious mood. In the film, Kirti plays the role of a scientist named Neha Siddiqui who is responsible for satellite autonomy. She further revealed that the film is a celebration of mind and human spirits. The main message behind the film is that anything is possible.

The science fiction is helmed by Jagan Shakti and released on Independence Day with John Abraham’s film Batla House. On the work front, Kirti Kulhari did her Bollywood debut with the film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010. Further, the actor conquered hearts with her phenomenal acting in films like Jal, Pink, Blackmail, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Indu Sarkar.

Talking about the future projects, the hardworking actor will also appear with Parineeti Chopra with The Girl On The Train in the upcoming year.

