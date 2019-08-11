Mission Mangal actor Kriti Kulhari said it is not important for an actor to work with Khans as there is a lot of exposure in the entertainment industry. Kriti will be seen in upcoming space drama Mission Mangal which is slated to release on August 15.

Bollywood actor Kriti Kulhari who is all set for the latest release Mission Mangal recently stated that she does not believe that working with Khans- Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh is the only goal for any actor. Although she would love to work with all three of them because of their different styles, she doesn’t believe it is necessary.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming space drama Mission Mangal which is slated to release on Independence Day. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Nithya Menen. The plot of the movie is based on ISRO’s mission to Mars. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie will hit the silver screens on August 15.

As per reports, Kriti said it is not important for an actor to work with Khans because according to her the generation has changed and there is huge exposure for actors. She thinks working with Khans is not the only goal an actor focuses on in his career.

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in Pink. Post Mission Mangal the actor will be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train. In the multistarrer film Mission Mangal, Kirti will be seen as playing the role of a scientist. The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the film.

