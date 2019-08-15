Do you want to make your Independence Day celebration double? Newly released Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and many others, is perfect to celebrate the happiness of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan with your family.

Mission Mangal movie review: Ever since the first poster of the movie released, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is making the buzz all around. From Vidya’s pooris to Akshay’s cricket and then Taapsee’s dysfunctional computer system, everything about the film makes the space-drama a must-watch for the audience this Independence Day.

There are so many instances in the film which takes us to the memories which we can all relate to. The Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar in those glasses looks charming as always. His passion and dedication towards making the Mission Mars successful can teach you how your passion can change things in your life. Vidya Balan’s comic delivery will make you all love her even more. The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan is something that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Mission Mangal is based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission which was launched on November 5, 2013, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Other than Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the movie features Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sanjay Kapoor, and the list continues.

Coming to the performance of Sonakshi Sinha, we don’t understand why the Dabangg lady doesn’t get the quality scripts like this one. The way Sonakshi has performed in the film is something which is one of the top highlights of the movie. But obviously when Akshay fires Sonakshi is something where you’ll get emotional.

Talking about the lady in saree Vidya Balan has once again proved that she is a versatile actor who can fit in the shoes of any character she plays. The way she manages the house and teaches a brilliant lesson to her son is what you’ll definitely clap for in theatres.

This list goes long and every actor has performed their parts fantastically to make this space-drama a hit. This utmost choice by Khiladi Kumar is perfect to make your celebration double this Independence Day. Go and watch the film with your family in theatres today!

