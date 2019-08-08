Mission Mangal new trailer: Ahead of its much-anticipated release, the makers of the film Mission Mangal are all set to release a new trailer. Before the trailer launch, new posters have been released to introduce the characters of main lead Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As fans count days to the film release, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a box office blockbuster. After receiving an overwhelming reaction on the teaser and trailer of Mission Mangal, a new trailer of the film will be released today that is expected to give further insight into the story.

Ahead of the trailer launch itself, new character posters of the lead cast have been released on social media. Fox Star Studios shared the poster on its official Twitter handle and wrote that Team Mission Mangal is ready with all departments checked.

In the poster, Akshay Kumar’s character has been described as Bachelor Of Science, Vidya Balan as Home and Science, Taapsee Pannu as Love and Career, Sonakshi Sinha as Innovator and Independent, Nithya Menen as Mars Orbiter Mission and Mom, Sharman Joshi as Science and Superstition and Kirti Kulhari with the statement that reads Science has no religion. It is yet to be seen what the new trailer has in store for the audience.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled under the banners of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is slated for a release on this Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2019. The film will clash with John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur’s film Batla House at the box office. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham also battled it out at the box office last year on Independence Day with their films Gold and Satyamev Jayate.

