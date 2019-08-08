Mission Mangal new trailer audience and celebrity reaction: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mission Mangal is all set to release on Independence day. Makers of the film released a new trailer recently. Have a look.

Mission Mangal new trailer audience and celebrity reaction: The much-anticipated film Mission Mangal is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15. The upcoming space drama is a multi-starrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and H. G. Dattatreya in key roles. Directed by Jagan Shakti the film is slated to release at the box office on Independence day.

Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a picture on his Instagram revealing about the latest trailer of the upcoming science fiction. Makers of the film have released a new trailer showcasing the character of Rakesh Dhawan which is being played by Akshay Kumar.

The trailer introduces Rakesh who is a Bachelor of science. He believes there is no science without experience. Apart from Rakesh, the trailer features all the leading actors in the film including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and others. It shows how ISRO completes the Mars mission after so many difficulties.

Watch the new Mission Mangal trailer here:

So far the posters and trailers of the upcoming film have received positive reviews from fans. Here are some social media reactions of fans after watching the trailer.

#MissionMangalTrailer version 2 is very good, film is all set for a mammoth opening on 15th August — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 8, 2019

You have always been my inspiration sir… If i am going to meet any of the actors in real life.. It would be You… Love you sir… You are a true inspiration of every Indian ❤️❤️ — Kunal Verma (@thekunalverma) August 8, 2019

Much excited 😍😍😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓 — Diya Mehroliya (@DiyaMehroliya) August 8, 2019

Best petretoic movie with Akshay first show I will watch . — Shivam Rai (BJP) (@ShivamR64049134) August 8, 2019

🙏🙏🙏💝💝💝Love you sir kya gazzb movie de rhe ho 👌👌👌👌👌🛰🛰🛰🛰🚀🚀🚀🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DcWh4rECgf — akshay sir your fan (R,s, baisla ) (@RSBAISLAJI1) August 8, 2019

Super super super Hitt ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊👌👌👌 Akshay Sir. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Blockbuster #MissionMangalTrailer Best wishes to all the team love you so much Sir ❤️😊 — K. Kartik Rao (@actor_rao) August 8, 2019

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is a space drama. The plot of the movie revolves around India’first mission to mars by Indian Space Research Organisation. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the movie to release and it is already trending amongst fans.

