Mission Mangal new trailer launch: The makers of science-fiction movie Mission Mangal have released the new trailer of the film. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, H. G. Dattatreya and Nithya Menen in key roles is in movie which is inspired by the first interplanetary expedition carried by the scientists of ISRO ( Indian Space Research Organisation) which took place on November 5, 2013.

The film was announced the same day as the expedition took place and is the biggest films of 2019. The new trailer introduces the character and life story of the entire cast and how they manage to make sure that they make India proud by carrying out this difficult mission.

The trailer also shows how they not only believe in science but also in god and how they never gave hope as their only motive was to succeed and make the country proud in front of the world. Mission Mangal is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

The film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti and has been bankrolled by R Balki, Akshay Kumar, Anil Naidu and Aruna Bhatia. The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Vikram Gokhale and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. Mission Mangal is slated to hit the big screen on August 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day.

The new trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on Twitter. Fans have high expectations from the film as it has a phenomenal cast and so far the storyline is looking extremely captivating.

Mission Mangal will face a box office clash with John Abraham-starrer Batla House on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App