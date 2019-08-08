Mission Mangal new trailer review: The wait for the much-awaited film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari is almost over. As the film gears to release on Independence Day, the makers of the film have released a new trailer.

When a team of young scientists is determined to make India proud and reach Mars, nothing is impossible. This is the story of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari’s upcoming film Mission Mangal. Ever since the first look of the film has released, Mission Mangal is making all the right buzz emerging as one of the biggest releases of the year.

To raise the excitement level among the fans a notch above, the makers of the film have released a new trailer today and, I must admit, it is better than the first one. The 2 minute and 10 second trailer is not just full of patriotism and the zest to do contribute to the mission but has also a lot of moments that will evoke laughter. It gives a further insight into every character of the film.

However, the star of the show are Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan who are leading the screenplay on the front foot with their power-packed performances. From the direction, story to the performances, the trailer gives a sneak peek into all what is in store for the audience. Looking at the trailer, one can predict that Mission Mangal is going set the box office on fire and enjoy a dream run at the cinema screens.

Inspired by Mars Orbiter Mission, which is also India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and has been produced by Akshay Kumar, R Balki, Aruna Bhatia and Anil Naidu under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Just like last year, Akshay Kumar will be competing against John Abraham for audience’s attention as their films Mission Mangal and Batla House will clash at the box office.

