Mission Mangal: Nithya Menen says it was time for her to expand and try something different so she opted to do this film

South Indian actress Nithya Menen says about opting film Mission Mangal as her Bollywood debut because this film had a different role for her and as she don’t like monotonous roles this role of a scientist was something that she would not get bored of doing that’s why she chose to make her Bollywood debut with this film despite getting many offers from big production houses she did not want to do a role that was given to her just because she is a South Indian actress but she wanted a role that matched her sensibilities.

When R.Balki(co-producer of Mission Mangal) called her for doing the film and said that she had the role of a specific scientist it sounded interesting to her and she heard whole narration of the film and as Jagan Shakti, the director of the film was a South Indian so he knows about all her films and that’s why he approached her for the role, actress added further in a group interaction.

Nithya Menen also said about the screen space and said that she never wished to be the centre of attention as the film is always bigger than the actor and she also said that role in the film matters more than the screen space.

Nithya also said about being only South Indian actor on the set sometimes she faced ignorance but was okay with it fun for her and she never took anything seriously and things were better for her in Bombay as she felt less gap their and situations were friendly and light as she was treated as South India’s representative on the set and whenever anything happened related to south every eye turned towards her and she used to feel funny at that time.

Mission Mangal is a sci-fi film which is going to release on August 15 starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App