Akshay Kumar starrer mission mangal is a big hit as it collected Rs 29.6 crore on the day of opening, and on weekend collection got a hike and reached to Rs 70 crore and is ready to enter 100 crore club with day 4 collection. This film is loved by the audience and has become the second-highest opening film of 2019.

Since the launch on social media, mission mangal’s poster has been surrounded by the controversies. The issue with the poster was the dominance of Akshay Kumar in the poster and earlier also this poster placement was questioned by the media and all the co-stars of the film said its all about stardom. In Bollywood stardom matters a lot and prominence of a star in a film depend upon the fan following of the star.

Tisca Chopra who will be seen in Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News said in an interview with Hindustan Times that if a female star was more prominent than Akshay Kumar she would have got that prominence in the poster as Bollywood is about stardom and in the film Mission Mangal there is no one who matches the stardom of Akshay Kumar. Tisca added further that in her opinion no one is a star in a film but the story is the star.

