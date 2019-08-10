Mission Mangal promotions: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is busy in promotions for Mission Mangal with his co-actors Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Nithya Mene was knocked down by his co-actor Sonakshi Sinha resulting him to fall from his chair. Netizens have given their best reactions regarding the video.

Check out the video here.

Soon after this video, Instagram was flooded with the reactions of fans. From calling Sonakshi Sinha an overactor to showing a disrespectful behaviour towards Akshay Kumar, netizens have given their best reactions.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha share cordial relations with each other.

Actors have appeared in several films such as Mission Mangal, co-starred in films like Joker, Baby, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Once Upon Any Time In Mumbai.

For the unversed, Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar’s first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios.

Film is helmed by Jagan Shakti, which will release on August 15. This movie is releasing along with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office starring Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles.

Mission Mangal traces the journey of the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars.

Recently, the film has landed in a legal trouble in an alleged case of infringement, violation of confidentiality. The latest update is Bombay High court has now refused to stay Mission Mangal’s release over same allegations.

