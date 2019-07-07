Mission Mangal, Saaho, Batla House: A mega battle between 3 mega movies Mission Mangal , Saaho, Batla House. These films have a different storyline and will make there way to big screen on this independence day.

Mission Mangal, Saaho, Batla House: The year 2019 has been a great year for movie lovers because of some marvellous work put out by the filmmakers, on the Big screens such as Kabir Singh, URI-The Surgical Strike and Article 15 these are the best movies of 2019 which had won millions of hearts. Now here comes a mega battle between 3 mega movies Mission Mangal, Saaho, Batla House.

These 3 films will make there a way to the big screens on this Independence day August 15, 2019, and before it’s release it had already created the buzz. Talking about Sahoo, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are starred in the movie and the trailer seems to be fantastic and exhibitor have given big thumbs up to the movie.

Whereas Mission Mangal starrer Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu already fetched audiences attention and now fans are looking forward to being again mesmerized with their brilliant work which was earlier seen in film Baby and currently Mission mangal has fetched millions of views and likes on social media.

While, Batla house helmed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the incident which took place in 2008 against Indian Mujahideen and other terrorists in Batla house, John Abraham has been featured as a rowdy police officer named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the movie.

However, the audiences must be in a huge dilemma for selecting which movie will they be going to watch on this Independence Day. The battle between these superstars is going to be intense as they have all come up with a different storyline. These film will hit the theatres on August 15 2019.

