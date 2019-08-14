Mission Mangal screening: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Tappse Pannu are currently much-excited for their upcoming science-fiction film Mission Mangal which will hit the screens tomorrow. Recently, the makers organised a special screening of the film in Delhi. Take a look at the photos–

Mission Mangal screening: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. The film is based on the struggles of scientists of ISRO for India’s first interplanetary expedition– Mara orbiter Mission. The film is among the highly anticipated films that will hit the silver screens tomorrow on August 15. Some hours back, the makers of the film arranged a special screening in New Delhi in the presence of the entire team.

Khiladi actor appeared with his lady gang which included Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. The event took place at PVR Plaza where many fans surrounded the actors outside the venue to catch a small glimpse of the stars.

The lead star Akshay Kumar was seen dressed in a semi-formal attire which included dark trousers with a black blazer. Further, Taapsee Pannu looked alluring in traditional wear as she was dressed in a saree. Further, Telugu actor Nithya Menen was seen in a black pantsuit. Meanwhile, the Lootera actor looked flamboyant dressed in a stylish crop top with black straight pants. To add more to her looks, she also carried a white shrug.

Further, Four More Shots actor Kirti Kulhari can be seen dressed in a white and golden saree. With straight hair and stylish earrings, the actor looked graceful in the Indian attire. Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of Rakesh Dhawan, who heads the women’s team of scientists and believes that there is no science without experiment.

Mission Mangal is helmed by Jagan Shakti and is bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions. Mission Mangal will also clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House at the box office tomorrow. It is expected the film might face competition with John Abraham’s film and is expected to earn Rs 20 crore on its first day considering the buzz around the film.

