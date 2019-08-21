Mission Mangal: The film Mission Mangal enters the club of 100 crores and on the same day, the Chandrayan 2 has entered the moon's orbit. Sonakshi Sinha celebrates the dual victory, see here

Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha celebrates the successful entry of Chandrayan 2 into moon’s lunar orbit and her film crossed the 100 crores. Sonakshi felt overwhelmed by her recently released film. Kalank actress shared it on her Instagram and captioned it Mission Mangal has entered 100 crores club and on the same day, Chandayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit of the Moon. She added the dialogue of Mission Mangal, Duniya Se Bolo Copy That! Sonakshi seems satisfied with the audience response and looks grateful for such commendable support and love.

The film has been released on August 15, and becomes the blockbuster of the year, although it’s just the six of the release of the film. Makers are expecting a better response from now. As if now Shahi Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Sigh is the high earning film of the year. Mission mangal bagged 28.5 crores on day 1. The actors are appreciating by the audience for the remarkable performance in the film.

Mission Mangal depicts the story of stellar team of scientists of ISRO who makes full-fledged efforts to reach the success that is full fill the Mars Mission. Although the film carries fictional content it encouraged the people in a true manner. The film got clashed with John Abraham starrer Batla House alongside Mrunal Thakur. But the film is unstoppable in the box-office.

Mission Mangal has entered the 100 cr club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit… DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 20, 2019

Mission Mangal is a multi-starrer film that includes Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. The film also showcases how Indian woman made this journey possible with their intelligence and hard work. Here is how Sonakshi tweeted and describes her feeling on the audience response of Mission Mangal.

