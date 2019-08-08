Sonakshi Sinha opens up on Akshay Kumar's controversy regarding Mission Mangal poster: Upcoming film Mission Mangal faced several controversies after its poster launch as the poster gave domination to the male celebrity Akshay Kumar and all the female celebs don't get that much recognition on the poster despite the same amount of hard work.

Bollywood is all about the face-value and poster of the upcoming film Mission Mangal justifies it as Akshay Kumar dominates the poster of the film, Mission Mangal is a multi- starrer film in which Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Punnu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nitya Menon are starring but after the poster release Akshay’s dominance in the poster arises some questions and create a buzz in media.

In an interview given to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha said that Mission Mangal was sheer teamwork and at the time of shooting nobody was given more importance than others. Sinha said that despite such big team everyone was treated equally, Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film and Bollywood is all about. Jo dikhta hai wo bikta hai, added Sonakshi.

Akshay is the highest-selling star in the film that’s why he dominates the poster. She also added in the same interview that space occupation in the poster hardly matters because she is confident about her work and the dedication towards the role of Eka Gandhi in the film she played.

Previously, Taapsee Pannu was also asked for her opinion on the same in which she said, star value is everything and here Akshay Kumar is the star face in the film because if we 5 women come together and make a film it won’t be able to beat collections of any of Akshay’s film.

Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch of the film opens up on the same and ensures the audience that it is a women-centric film and there is no specific dominance of any star.

Mission Mangal is a film based on real-life scientists who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbitory Mission(MOM) launched by Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) IN 2013. Film releases on 15th August.

