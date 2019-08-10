Mission Mangal: A video that is going viral from Mission Mangal promotions shows Sonakshi Sinha pulling a prank on Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal, which is scheduled to release on August 15, also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari.

Mission Mangal promotions are going on its full swing and it is no short of a fun ride for Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari. Slated for a theatrical release on Independence Day this year, the team of Mission Mangal is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Ahead of the release, a fun video from Mission Mangal promotions is going viral on the Internet and making a buzz for all the right reasons.

While Akshay Kumar is known to pull out several pranks on his co-stars, the tables turned for him this time around during one of the promotional interviews. In the video that is taking social media by storm, Akshay can be seen intently talking about their upcoming film while he stretches on his chair and bends backward.

Taking full opportunity of the situation, Sonakshi Sinha, who is seated right beside him, nudges him on his chest and he falls right on his back. While Akshay escaped any injury, the little prank left everyone in shock. Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha shared the incident on their Instagram account. While sharing one of the clips, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “you should’ve seen their faces”.

At the box office, Mission Mangal will clash with John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day. Last year too, the two actors competed at the cinema screens with their respective releases Gold and Satyamev Jayate. Directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is inspired by India’s first expedition to Mars by ISRO.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App