Mission Mangal song Dil Mein Mars Hai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film Mission Mangal, which narrates the journey of scientists behind India's mission to Mars. Recently, the makers revealed the first song of the film titled Dil Mein Mars Hai. Watch here

Mission Mangal song Dil Mein Mars Hai: The film which is currently making a buzz is Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal. Based on an interesting concept regarding the struggles of scientists behind India’s space mission to Mars, it is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles, who form a team behind the space mission.

To incite the audience more, recently, the makers of the film have released the first song titled Dil Mein Mars Hai. The song is basically an anthem to the sorts that celebrates the never give up attitude of scientists. The song narrates the journey of the scientists working day and night, fighting from all the odds to attain their target. Earlier, the song had a lot of technical terms but later lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and R Balki helped the team to simplify the song.

With powerful lyrics and soothing music, the song highlights the sentiments of the scientists to achieve their target and further the lyrics says it all. The song in all, binds the whole story together. Further, the track also showcases different ideas of each scientist working on the same project but faces a lot of obstacles in between.

Here is the song:

Mission Mangal is a fiction drama film which is directed by Jagan Shakti and will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with John Abraham’s film Batla House at the box office which is based on the Operation Batla House of 2008 in Delhi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App