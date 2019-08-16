Mission Mangal song Tota Udd: Mission Mangal makers had released the new song Tota Udd on 15 August 2019 which marked the 50th anniversary of ISRO. the song features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari.

Mission Mangal song Tota Udd: Akshay’s Kumar Mission Mangal hits theatres on August 15, which was not just the 73rd Independence Day of India, but it also marked the 50th anniversary of ISRO. On this day, the makers of Mission Mangal had released a peepy track titled ‘Tota Udd’ which celebrates the golden jubilee of the ISRO.

The energetic song, titled Tota Udd Chidiya UDD, features all the stars of the movie, including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari dancing on its catchy beats.

The song starts with an old man listening to the radio and then the scene switches to a stage where Akshay is standing in a Michael Jackson pose. The song is sung by Raja Hasan and Romi, while Tanishk Bagchi has composed the track.

The song has a nostalgic vibe that will remind you of the 90’s kids game. The song within few hours gained lakhs of views on YouTube.Actor Akshay Kumar on Instagram shared the song and wrote, We have all grown up playing Tota Udd Chidiya Udd. This simple game made us look towards the sky. Here’s our version of #TotaUdd to celebrate 50yrs of @isro.

Mission Mangal features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nitya Menen, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Josh.

