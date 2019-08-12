Taapsee Pannu's Saree look is dropped out on Instagram and here are the photos and videos of her look, that you want to grab on.

Mission Mangal starring Taapsee Pannu is looking amazing in this beautiful Saree look that she dropped on Instagram with a beautiful caption on it. She posted two pictures on Instagram in which she is wearing beautiful Saree.

1. In picture number no. 1 she is wearing Yellow and pink linen saree, she is carrying the Saree with Pink coined hoop earrings with her naturally maggie curled hair and nude makeup, she posted this picture with a caption Ban Than Chali Dekho Yeh Jati re Jati Re this caption is the lyrics of the song Ban Than Chali Dekho Yeh Jati re Jati Re is from the movie Kurukshetra.

2. In picture no. 2 Taapsee is wearing an orange print Saree, she is carrying the look with white sleeveless turtle neck top with white sneakers, and wearing pearl earrings with a bun. She is posing for the picture in a kabaddi style and her caption says Le Liya Panga and she is dancing on the song Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya which means who stole the heart and of course, Taapsee is stealing hearts of millions by her look.

Taapsee is nowadays packed up with the promotion of Mission Mangal, it is a real-life story of ISRO’S Mars Orbitter Mission the movie is going to release on August 15 and after Mission Mangal, she is coming up with Saand ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar, the movie is going to release on October 25 this movie is a biopic on Shooter Dadi ( Charoo Tomar) and Revolver Dadi (Prakashi Tomar).

