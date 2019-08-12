Mission Mangal: Amid the promotions of Mission Mangal, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about pay parity in Bollywood. She has said that a hero's salary is equal to the entire budget of a female-driven film and these things do hurt a bit.

Mission Mangal: From Mulk, Manmarziyaan to Badla, Taapsee Pannu is on a hit run at the cinema screen and has emerged as one of the strong voices in Bollywood. As she gears up for her next release Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar and 5 female actors- Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Taapsee herself, the actor has opened up about the issue of pay parity in Bollywood and said that it does hurt her.

During the promotions of Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu told a news portal that the entire budget of a female-driven film is equivalent to a hero’s salary. Even then, she is asked to cut down her fees citing that cost cutting is required because it is female-driven film, not mainstream. Expressing that it does hurt her a bit, Taapsee further made some shocking revelations.

She said that if a film has equal part for male and female actors, it would not have a male A-lister who would be okay to share the screen space. The same thing happens when women are cast as protagonists. In this case, their on-screen partners are never A-lister actors. Meanwhile, woman are okay to play smaller roles opposite top male actors. She added that these things do bother her. In the past, Taapsee Pannu has played a protagonist in films like Naam Shabana, Mulk, Badla and Game over.

Talking about Mission Mangal, the film is slated to hit the silver screens this Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2019. It will clash with John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur’s Batla House at the box office. Helmed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film is inspired by India’s first interplanetary mission to mars. Mission Mangal is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is likely to open with good numbers at the box office on its opening day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App