Mission Mangal teaser: Based on a truly incredible story, Akshay Kumar gives us glimpses from his upcoming film Mission Mangal. He will be seen playing the role of a scientist and will be accompanied by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu and many more.

Mission Mangal teaser: The teaser of one of the much-awaited movies of this year Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha among others is finally out! After releasing back to back two posters Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle a few minutes back to share the teaser giving us glimpses from the movie! He captioned it as Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars is here.

Posted a few minutes back, the teaser has crossed 110k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are eagerly waiting to see the story behind Mission Mangal. In the video, we see Akshay Kumar, the lead scientist leading the mission, Vidya Balan following his commands while the countdown begins for the launch.

The 30-second teaser shows us what to expect from the mega-budget multi starrer project. The movie apart from Akshay Kumar will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and many others in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the teaser of the movie Mission Mangal here:

The reason Akshay Kumar is doing this movie is for his daughter and children if her age group to make them familiarise with the incredible story of India’s mission to Mars.

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty cop drama Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The duo will be sharing the screen space after a decade!

