Mission Mangal teaser social media reaction: The much-awaited teaser of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Mission Mangal has finally been released. Akshay shared the teaser on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning and fans as well as Bollywood celebrities are all praises for the teaser.

It gives us a sneak-peek into the movie which is based on Mars Orbiter Mission which in which many scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation marked India’s first interplanetary expedition. Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

The movie has been helmed by Jagan Shakti and has been bankrolled by R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, Anil Naidu and Akshay Kumar. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year and will reportedly face a box office clash with John Abraham-starrer Batla House which is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani and Sujeeth’s directorial venture Saaho.

The teaser of the film received positive reviews and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and views about this much-awaited teaser which was shared by Akshay Kumar on Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in historic drama Kesari, will also be seen in Housefull 4, Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif and Laxmmi Bomb which is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani.

What a fantastic teaser it is! I was waiting for this type of movie from so many days. Talking about Vfx it was just amazing. Can't wait to watch this movie. @akshaykumar @ashchanchlani @foxstarhindi @tapsee #MissionMangalteaser https://t.co/Y33nySclhI — Karthik (@vd_karthik) July 9, 2019

