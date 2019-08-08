The new most-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s family movie Mission Mangal has been successfully launched this morning. From the trailer, the movie looks like a must-watch for all Akshay Kumar fans as it is being filmed on one of the greatest achievements by Indian Space Research Organisation i.e. Mission Mars. The way Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan shares the chemistry in the trailer boosted up the audience to watch the movie in theatres on August 15th.

The trailer shows how the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) scientists struggled to launch the Mission Mars and despite lack of resources and experts, the Misson Mangal was successfully accomplished by the ISRO.

In the trailer, we could also see some comic scenes between Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan which would definitely make the audience to spend their day off in theatres. If you haven’t watched the new trailer yet, then watch here-

The movie is based on the story of scientists at ISRO and their struggle to successfully launch the Mission Mangal. A Science Fiction Drama in Bollywood after a long in recent past. You can enjoy the movie with your family on a National Holiday. It is a multi-starrer film, so if you’re a fan of any of the stars then it is a must-watch for you. The story tells you the complete details about India’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

Also, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur featuring Batla House is also releasing on 15th August. So the battle of the two good-budget movies on box-office will be something to watch on this Independence Day and we await to see that which one leads the box-office.

Do tell us about your review of the trailer in the comments section below. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sanjay Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App