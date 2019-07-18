Mission Mangal trailer: The trailer of the most anticipated film Mission Mangal was released today. The film is loaded with stars featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others. The film is slated to release on this Independence day. Read on to know 5 things about space drama movie.

Mission Mangal trailer: Makers of the film released the most awaited trailer of Mission Mangal today. Last week a teaser was released which got an incredible response from the fans as well as from Bollywood industry. Mission Mangal is the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mars Mission which made planet Mars more easy to explore. 5 things you should know about the space drama before watching the trailer.

1. Mission Mangal is a upcoming space drama film showcasing the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after facing all the problems.

2. Its a multi-starrer film featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya. It is being helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by Akshay Kumar along with R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu.

3. The movie is based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars. Its a film about ordinary people who can achieve extraordinary in life, a story that proves creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit.

Watch the latest trailer here:

4. The movie is slated to release on Independence day which shows the movie has patriotic sentiments attached to it and this is not the first time Akshay Kumar is doing such movie.

5. Akshay plays the role of Rakesh Dhawan who is seen announcing about the spacecraft launch. Vidya Balan plays the role of Tara Shinde who is the team leader along with Akshay motivating the rest of the scientists to overcome the challenges and dedicate their minds to make history.

The movie will be seen clashing with Sharddha Kapoor starrer Saahu and John Abraham’s Batla House Encounter as all three are releasing on the same date.

