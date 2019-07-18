Mission Mangal trailer review: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer is going to be another inspirational film of 2019. This time, the Akshay Kumar along with his women army will unveil the true story behind India's mission to Mars. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, the Independence Day.

“There is no science without experiment,” narrates Akshay Kumar as the trailer of multi-starrer Mission Mangal opens with a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket burst into flames soon after it takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota. Mission Mangal, the story of India’s most ambitious Mars Orbiter Mission of 2014, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on this Independence day. The Jagan Shakti directorial also features actors including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

The 3-minute-long trailer shows Akshay Kumar as Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya Balan’s Tanya Shinde discuss the idea of India’s mission to send a spacecraft to revolve around. Mars. The trailer further shows Rakesh Dhawan and Tanya Shinde’s cumulative efforts to prove ISRO has its own abilities and should not be compared to NASA. The film also highlights how an army of women makes the fleet achievable for India.

The film is produced by R Balki and Akshay Kumar and will face a box office clash with John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho. Mission Mangal is the story of a brave group of scientists at ISRO who plan and make possible India’s first unmanned satellite to Mars. In the film, Akshay will be playing mission director while Vidya Balan will be seen in the role of a project director.

Taapsee will play navigation and communication in-charge, Sonakshi will be seen as propulsion control. The film also features South Indian actor Nithya Menen playing person-in-charge of satellite design while Sharman Joshi will take care of payloads.

