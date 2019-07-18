Mission Mangal trailer has finally been released. since the release of its poster and teaser, the film has been the talk of the town. the audience was waiting for the trailer which has finally been released. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Mohan, and Sharman Joshi, the film is based on India's milestone achievement Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and is set to release on August 15, 2019.

Earlier this week, the official teaser of the film was released on July 9 on YouTube, and it has received over 7 million viewers till now. The teaser has received a positive response from all the quarters. The story of the film focuses on India’s milestone achievement Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of weeks.

Now that the trailer has been released, let’s just have a look at what the celebrity and audience have to say on the trailer of the film:

#MissionMangalTrailer is OUTSTANDING. @akshaykumar & the whole team will make us proud. “pata nahi kaise karenge, par karna padega sir” Sure shot SUPER HIT. @foxstarhindi #MissionMangal — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer is TERRIFIC.. every portion of trailer is polished, all set for a Hurricane opening on 15th August… @foxstarhindi — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 18, 2019

This is not just a movie ,its a feeling !!! , Goosebumps all around .🔥 #MissionMangalTrailer is one of the best trailer bollywood has ever produced , Sure shot hit . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) July 18, 2019

Superstar Akshay tweeted and shared the information about the release date of the trailer and since then the audience has been waiting for the trailer anxiously. The actor also released the first look poster of the film on his Instagram handle.

Mission Mangal is based on the Mangalyaan project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 2013. The film is written by Sajid-Farhad and directed by Jagan Shakti and it is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu under the production banner of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios and is slated to release on August 15. Mission Mangal is set to clash with Batla House, starring John Abraham.

