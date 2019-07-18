Mission Mangal trailer launch: The trailer of the much-awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tappsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi is finally out! The movie will release on August 15, 2019.

Mission Mangal trailer launch: The wait for the trailer of upcoming film Misson Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kriti Kulhari and others is almost over. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released another poster from the movie where the whole cast is posing together with play cards on their head.

The news of the trailer releasing today was shared by Akshay Kumar in the most quirky way. He wrote- we are good to go with Mission Mangal trailer launch at 13:20 hours, I repeat we are good to go with MissionMangal trailer at 13:30 hours. Akshay Kumar who will be playing the role of the key scientist- Rakesh Dhawan shared the news in his space voice!

The film trailer will release at 1:30 pm today and is set to hit the silver screens on the Independence day- August 15, 2019. The movie is set against the backdrop of fascinating tales about space and what goes behind the whole mission. The intriguing story focusses on India’s milestone achievement Mangalyaan- Mission Mars. Prior to the release, the makers had also released its teaser of the film which got appreciated by the audiences all over.

Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of the senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan, Vidya Balan will be working under Akshay Kumar. The teaser began with the countdown to the launch and we get to see the role of others cast in the film. Take a look at the teaser here:

Mission Mangal is set to clash with John Abraham starrer Batla house on August 15, 2019. Earlier the movie was also clashing with Prabhas, Sharddha Kaporostarrer Saaho but the date for the same was postponed to August 30, 2019, to avoid clashing with two movies. The new poster from the film was revealed by Akshay Kumar yesterday on his Instagram account, take a look at it here:

