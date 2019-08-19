Mission Mangal: The multi-starrer film Mission Mangal was released recently on Independence day. The space drama features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. In a recent interview, Vidya Balan said there were no catfights on the sets of the film.

Mission Mangal: Vidya Balan says there were no catfights at shoots

Mission Mangal: The much-awaited space drama Mission Mangal has been released. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale, and Sonakshi Sinha. The Akshay starrer is based on Indian Space Research Organisation’s mission to Mars. It was released on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mission Mangal is a multistarrer film featuring five female actors. When actresses work together in a film, it is assumed that catfights will happen. Responding to that one of the actors Vidya Balan who worked with four other actresses in the film denied the assumption and said nothing ever happened during the shoots and the saying is totally cliche.

In an interview, Vidya Balan was asked if actresses ever indulged in a catfight on the sets but the actor refused it completely. She shared her experience on the sets and asserted there were no tensions and insecurities. Vidya also said she loved working with the entire cast and all the female actors featured in the film along with her should go on a road trip outside India. The catfights happened in the past but now women tend to stand together with each other.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has got positive reviews from fans as well as film critics. The movie has performed well at the ticket window. It has collected a total of 70 crores in three days. The movie clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office. The space drama was released on August 15, 2019.

