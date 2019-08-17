Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal which performed well at the box-office is receiving a massive response. Post success of the film, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared a cute video where she can be seen walking hand-in-hand and laughing in an adorable way.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has finally hit the theatres. The movie is performing well at the box-office with the ever-increasing numbers due to the massive response from the audience. Overwhelmed with this whopping response, actor Vidya Balan shared a cute video where she can be seen walking hand-in-hand in an adorable manner. While Vidya Balan is seen laughing hysterically and Akshay Kumar can be seen busy making her laugh.

In the Instagram post, she wrote that when you are happy and you know it skips along. So happy and grateful that their film Mission Mangal is being loved At the end, she had thanked everyone for the support.

Vidya Balan looks beautiful in a yellow sari and Akshay Kumar looks handsome in a grey shirt and black pants.

On the first day of the film, the movie earned Rs 29.16 crore, and Rs 17.28 crore on its second day, which equals collection to Rs 46.44 crore.

Soon after this post, fans made sure to share their reaction. From calling it as their stupendous performance to praising them unconditionally, fans applauded the actors and the film in their best way possible.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, movie features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in lead roles. While Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha have played supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar has consistently assured that his movie releases on the Independence Day.

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz… Day 3 and 4 will be massive again… Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

In the year 2016, his film titled Rustom hit the screens and 2017, his another film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released around the same time.

In the year 2018, he presented the story of India’s first Olympic win after gaining freedom in the year 1947.

The movie was released along with John Abraham’s titled Batla House, which earned Rs 14.49 crore on the first day.

