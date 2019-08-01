Mission Mangal Ye Sindoor promo: Ahead of its much-anticipated release on August 15, the makers of the upcoming film Mission Mangal have released a new promo titled Ye Sindoor. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari, the film will clash with Batla House at the cinema screens.

This Independence Day will witness the release of much-anticipated film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari. With a gripping and emotive teaser, trailer and songs of the film, Mission Mangal has managed to create a buzz before film release as it touted as one of the biggest releases of 2019. To amp up the excitement level, a new promo of the film has released today titled as Yeh Sindoor.

The 54 seconds teaser features Akshay reciting a powerful monologue with the key phrase Yeh Sindoor Dur Tak Jayega. It gives a glimpse into the efforts put in by passionate women who are leading the mission towards mars. They don sindoor and mangalsutra but that does not deter them from accomplishing their dreams. The promo ends with Vande Mataram playing in the backdrop.

Sharing the promo on his official Twitter account, Akshay wrote in the caption that the film celebrates Indian women who make dreams come true. Helmed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is inspired by Mars Orbiter Mission and the ISRO scientists who were behind the mission. At the silver screens, Mission Mangal will clash with John Abraham’s film Batla House.

After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Farhad Samji’s multi-starrer Housefull 4, Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani and Bachchan Pandey.

