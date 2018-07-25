While talking to NewsX, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor was noted saying “I am happy to have been associated with such a wonderful project and knowing that this is a passion project for Natasha and Khushi Kothari, I gave my nod as soon as I heard the script. I think the times have changed and the content is the driving force of a film, so I just look at a project for its content"

Amrin Chakkiwala who has been a part of shows like Jamai Raja, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and is currently essaying a part in &TV’s Mitegi Laxman Rekha. The actress is known for her soap operas on television but it’s now it is the big screen that is calling out to her.

Amrin has been roped in to play an important part in the upcoming Gujarati film, The Reunions, that’s based on friendship and how a reunion changes the lives of these friends. Amrin, who is known to the audiences through the diverse characters she has played on screen, will be portraying a never-seen-before the character in ‘The Reunions’ which brings an intense twist in the story.

She returned from the shoot last week and told NewsX that she indeed is thrilled for this upcoming project and can’t wait for it come out. Amrin shares, “I am happy to have been associated with such a wonderful project and knowing that this is a passion project for Natasha and Khushi Kothari, I gave my nod as soon as I heard the script.”

Her current TV show is going well too and says that whether TV or film, it’s all about the content. “I think the times have changed and the content is the driving force of a film, so I just look at a project for its content,” she adds.

While stylish Amrin is not busy working, she loves to shop for everything from the big brands to all that is desi. All her Instagram photos reveal that the pretty actress loves to dress up and anything from a beautiful saree to simple jeans and shorts is what adds swag she says. And yes, she loves to travel too. As of now, The Reunions is set to release on 13th September this year and she can’t wait to see it herself!

