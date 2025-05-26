Home
Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

The case has also turned attention toward the larger issue of desilting and maintenance of rivers. Authorities have reiterated that silt accumulation reduces water bodies' storage capacity.

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds as EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him


Actor Dino Morea stepped into a very different kind of spotlight as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police questioned him in connection with the Mithi river desilting case. Mumbai Police confirmed that Morea’s name surfaced due to his alleged links with one of the arrested accused. The EOW had earlier arrested two alleged middlemen—Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi—who now remain in judicial custody. The case revolves around allegations that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was billed inflated charges for dredging and equipment by a racket involving multiple individuals.

13 Booked, 2 Arrested In The Mithi Mess

Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi were among 13 individuals booked by the EOW for their suspected involvement in the fraud. The accused allegedly manipulated desilting costs, billing the BMC far more than actual expenses. Authorities are now digging deeper into the financial trail. Dino Morea’s questioning forms part of the wider investigation as police examine financial transactions and communication records to trace potential connections. The scam has sparked scrutiny over how public funds were siphoned off under the guise of civic work along the silt-choked Mithi river.

Civic Grit Meets Bollywood Glitz

While the dredging drama unfolds off-screen, Dino Morea gears up for his next on-screen role. The actor will appear in Housefull 5, a high-octane comedy starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 6. But before the movie madness hits the screens, Morea finds himself in a real-life script involving cops, middlemen, and municipal mayhem. His spokesperson has not issued any statement yet, but sources confirm he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Silt, Scams, And State Surveys

The case has also turned attention toward the larger issue of desilting and maintenance of rivers. Authorities have reiterated that silt accumulation reduces water bodies’ storage capacity. Rivers carry and deposit silt based on their natural flow, slope, and discharge. State governments conduct periodic surveys to reassess and maintain river capacity. However, this case has revealed how such civic tasks can turn into conduits for corruption. Investigations continue as the police trace every payment, every paper, and now—every person connected to this growing scam.

