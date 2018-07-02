Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent. The FIR against both accused will be registered at Begumpur police station in northwest Delhi.

Delhi’s Rohini Court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent. The FIR against both accused will be registered at Begumpur police station in northwest Delhi. According to reports, a Bhojpuri actress has levelled charges against Bollywood star’s son and said that she has been involved in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015. She has also alleged that Mahaakshay had made a physical relationship with her after promising her to marry her.

In the hearing, the woman told the court that she feels a threat from influential persons if she continues to stay in Mumbai.

