Famous actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who is charged with rape has recently got married to his girlfriend Madalsa Sharma. The couple's wedding ceremony took place at Mithun's luxurious hotel in Ooty on Tuesday.

Famous Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who is also known as Mimoh Chakraborty has finally got married to his girlfriend Madalsa Sharma, a south Indian actress in Ooty on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Mimoh, who has been booked for rape was granted anticipatory bail along with his mother Yogita Bali in a rape case by a court.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony took place at Mithun’s own luxurious hotel at Ooty in Tamil Nadu, where a few of their family friends and relatives attended the wedding. Mimoh and the south actress registered their marriage on July, 7 2018. The latter was in jail on account of charges of rape by a woman who is said to be in a relationship with him for four years.

As per reports, the woman has alleged that Miomoh had raped her on the pretext of marriage and gave her medicines for aborting her child when she was pregnant with his baby. The woman also alleged that Mithun’s wife had threatened her of dire consequences if she even dreams of becoming her daughter-in-law or continues her relationship with Mimoh.

According to the woman’s allegations, Mimoh had been in a relationship with her for four years during which he raped her multiple times. Meanwhile, during their bail term, the court has ordered them not to tamper with the pieces of evidence or manipulate the witnesses and cooperate with the investigating agency whenever required.

