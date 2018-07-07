Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh's wedding has been called off after police arrived at the venue to investigate rape charges against him. Mahaakshay and his mother Yogeeta Bali are embroiled in a controversy as a woman, Bhojpuri actress, has claimed that she was raped, cheated and was forced to undergo miscarriage without consent.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay who has been accused of rape and cheating was supposed to get married today but the wedding got cancelled after police arrived at the wedding venue in Udhagamandalam, Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

Mahaakshay and his mother Yogeeta Bali are embroiled in a controversy as a woman, Bhojpuri actress, has claimed that she was raped, cheated and was forced to undergo miscarriage without consent. The woman has claimed that her drink was drugged before the alleged miscarriage.

She has also alleged that Mithun’s wife Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant said that she moved from Mumbai to Delhi as she feared for her life after getting death threats by Bali and her son.

The development has come a day after Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Bali and Mahaakshay in the case.

The victim is an actress and according to reports still wants to marry Mahaakshay but the Chakraborty family is not ready to accept her. The victim has stated in the court that she was in a relationship with Mithun’s son since 2015 and had made physical relations with Mahaakashy after he promised to marry her.

The court, following the complaint, had ordered an FIR for rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

Mithun’s son debuted with a lead role in the 2008 Jimmy film for which he even nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then featured in the action film The murderer, which is still waiting in cans to release.

