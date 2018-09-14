Audiences are up for a cinematic experience this week as the box office will witness 3 film releases this week, namely Mitron, Love Sonia and Manmarziyaan. Starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in prominent roles, Mitron is helmed by Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. Interestingly, Mitron will mark the big Bollywood debut of Telly actor Kritika Kamra, who has previously starred in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch To Log Kahenge and Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta.
According to the latest predictions, Jackkie Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron is likely to earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day. Despite a festive release, it is difficult to avoid the repurcussions of a box office clash this week, with strong competition from Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan. However, Mitron can pick pace with a strong word of mouth.
Check out the LIVE updates of Mitron box office collection Day 1 here:
Live Blog
Bollywood actor Daisy Shah praises Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron.
The relationship you have with yourself defines your other relationships in life. Mitron encompasses this thought. A laugh riot and a heartwarming film @jackkybhagnani @Kritika_Kamra @nitinrkakkar#Mitron #ReleasesTomorrow— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) September 13, 2018
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal extends his support to the team of Mitron.
And it’s the day for #Mitron...please welcome the very talented and lovely @Kritika_Kamra on screens today along with the affable and mitron ka mitr @jackkybhagnani ...Go with your Mitron and family to have super fun in the theatres.— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) September 14, 2018
Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron opens with 5-7% occupancy in morning shows.
#Manmarziyaan opened with low 8-10% in morning shows across India. #Mitron merely 5-7% .— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 14, 2018