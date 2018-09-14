Mitron box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, Mitron stars Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in lead roles. Mitron marks the Bollywood debut of Telly actor Kritika Kamra. The film clashes with Manmarziyaan and Love Sonia at the box office.

Audiences are up for a cinematic experience this week as the box office will witness 3 film releases this week, namely Mitron, Love Sonia and Manmarziyaan. Starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in prominent roles, Mitron is helmed by Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. Interestingly, Mitron will mark the big Bollywood debut of Telly actor Kritika Kamra, who has previously starred in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch To Log Kahenge and Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta.

According to the latest predictions, Jackkie Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra-starrer Mitron is likely to earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day. Despite a festive release, it is difficult to avoid the repurcussions of a box office clash this week, with strong competition from Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan. However, Mitron can pick pace with a strong word of mouth.

Check out the LIVE updates of Mitron box office collection Day 1 here:

Live Blog

