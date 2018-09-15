Mitron box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in the prominent roles, was released yesterday, September 15. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Mitron was bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra. Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, the comedy-thriller is based on the journey of Jay and Avni. It was reported that the film will earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day of its release. With a slow start at the box office, it is expected that the movie will have to face a strong competition at the box office as Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and Love Sonia starring Bollywood divas Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, were released on the same date.

