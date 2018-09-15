Mitron box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in the prominent roles, was released yesterday, September 15. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Mitron was bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra. Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, the comedy-thriller is based on the journey of Jay and Avni. It was reported that the film will earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day of its release. With a slow start at the box office, it is expected that the movie will have to face a strong competition at the box office as Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and Love Sonia starring Bollywood divas Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, were released on the same date.
Television actor Rajeev Khandelwal took to his official social media handle to welcome Kritika Kamra to the big screens.
And it’s the day for #Mitron...please welcome the very talented and lovely @Kritika_Kamra on screens today along with the affable and mitron ka mitr @jackkybhagnani ...Go with your Mitron and family to have super fun in the theatres.— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) September 14, 2018
I am still in love with the Pizza delivery girl Ananya Kashyap of Reporters, but I have fallen head over heels in love with the Food Truck Girl Avni @Kritika_Kamra 😍😍— My Way (@kk_tkk_myway) September 14, 2018
Aren't you #Mitron? @TeamKritikaK pic.twitter.com/LIqAs5Kpb9
Some fans took to their personal Twitter accounts to give Mitron movie reviews.
My short review on #Mitron @Kritika_Kamra @jackkybhagnani @nitinrkakkar @Abundantia_Ent @TeamKritikaK pic.twitter.com/E9LCxVVB5S— Shinjini Ray (@Shinjini_Ray) September 14, 2018
An important milestone in my life, 2 films releasing on the same day. Happy,.. Excited.. nervous..#Mitron and #Ventilator in cinemas from today pic.twitter.com/dRIrHqUIDS— Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 14, 2018
Mitron on day 1 received mixed reactions from the audience.
Has anyone on my TL seen #Mitron? The film released today...it’s the Hindi remake of a lovely Telugu film “Pellichoopulu”. Wonder how the remake has turned out— Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) September 14, 2018