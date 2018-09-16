Mitron box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Mitron starring Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani has finally hit the theatres. The love saga has so far collected Rs 50 lakh at the box office. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Mitron was released on September 14 this year. The Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, the comedy-thriller is based on the journey of Jay and Avni. Bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, Mitron had to face a strong competition at the box office as Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan and Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda starrer Love Sonia was released on the same date. The movie is expected to earn Rs 1 crore in its opening week.
According to the film critics, Jackky Bhagnani who is seen essaying the role of a Gujarati boy has given his best performance in his latest movie, Mitron. Bhagnani has so far received mixed reactions from the audience but the critics have praised his energetic performance in Kritika Kamra-starrer.
Mitron box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Television star Raj Singh Arora too took to his official Twitter account to support his friend.
Premiere of #Mitron went with no Expectation but to support my friend came out after watching a film so refreshing so heartfelt a film that made the entire hall Laugh out Loud & Clap so many times in the theatre.That Lead Girl @Kritika_Kamra I have Fallen in madly in Love with 😘 pic.twitter.com/vzow2IVQly— Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) September 13, 2018
Fans were left disappointed with the performance and plot of the movie, Mitron which was released on September 14.
#Mitron is the movie we all can easily relate with.. All Actors are so good in their Character❤— Anil Oad (@anilparmar3763) September 15, 2018
It's Must Watch Family Movie..😍 A Bollywood movie you can watch with your family and #Mitron @Kritika_Kamra @jackkybhagnani @shivamparekh @pratikg80