Mitron box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Mitron starring Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani has finally hit the theatres. The love saga has so far collected Rs 50 lakh at the box office. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Mitron was released on September 14 this year. The Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, the comedy-thriller is based on the journey of Jay and Avni. Bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, Mitron had to face a strong competition at the box office as Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan and Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda starrer Love Sonia was released on the same date. The movie is expected to earn Rs 1 crore in its opening week.

According to the film critics, Jackky Bhagnani who is seen essaying the role of a Gujarati boy has given his best performance in his latest movie, Mitron. Bhagnani has so far received mixed reactions from the audience but the critics have praised his energetic performance in Kritika Kamra-starrer.

