Nitin Kakkar directorial Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh has finally hit the big screens today, September 14. Bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, the comedy-thriller revolves around the journey of Jay and Avni. Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, Mitron is a light-hearted movie. The star of the film was noted saying that Mitron is not produced by my company. The actor hopes his film works and gets appreciated by the audience so that he can create credibility for himself as an actor. Talking about the fun he had while shooting the film, Bhagnani was noted saying that it is because of Nitin Kakkar that the journey became beautiful for the star cast. Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron is close to Jacky’s heart.
Mitron movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
And it’s the day for #Mitron...please welcome the very talented and lovely @Kritika_Kamra on screens today along with the affable and mitron ka mitr @jackkybhagnani ...Go with your Mitron and family to have super fun in the theatres.— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) September 14, 2018
“Good luck” to us. 😋 See you at the premiere #Ahmedabad !Tonight is the night!! #Mitron #MitronInAhmedabad— Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) September 13, 2018
📸 hassanrkhan https://t.co/AcsxyXNiRD
The relationship you have with yourself defines your other relationships in life. Mitron encompasses this thought. A laugh riot and a heartwarming film @jackkybhagnani @Kritika_Kamra @nitinrkakkar#Mitron #ReleasesTomorrow— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) September 13, 2018
Here we go @jackkybhagnani ... I tried the steps but I couldn’t match it. Wishing you my best to you & team #Mitron. I extend the challenge to the ever-so sporting @jayshewakramani & @zmilap - am excited to see their versions. pic.twitter.com/akkTR92FSP— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 13, 2018
All the best for #Mitron @jackkybhagnani 👍 Wish you all the best for the movie. Go watch it folks - https://t.co/dH5ikMz6R0 I hear it’s really nice 😘 #Ting !— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 13, 2018