Nitin Kakkar directorial Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh has finally hit the big screens today, September 14. Bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, the comedy-thriller revolves around the journey of Jay and Avni. Hindi adaption of Pelli Choopolyu, Mitron is a light-hearted movie. The star of the film was noted saying that Mitron is not produced by my company. The actor hopes his film works and gets appreciated by the audience so that he can create credibility for himself as an actor. Talking about the fun he had while shooting the film, Bhagnani was noted saying that it is because of Nitin Kakkar that the journey became beautiful for the star cast. Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron is close to Jacky’s heart.

Mitron movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates:

